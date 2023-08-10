All against Lukaku – Tiscali Sport

The disappointment of the Inter fans, the discontent of the Juventus fans. Romelu Lukaku he displeased everyone with his probable transition to black and white after returning to Milan last season. Many Nerazzurri hoped that “Big Rom” choose Inter again for the third time, but negotiations broke down in mid-July. The Belgian bomber, after having sworn eternal love, slipped away when completing the pass from Chelse seduced by concrete interest of Juve. Lukaku thus ended badly with the Inter environment and ended up at the center of a negotiation for the exchange with Dusan Vlahovic between the Blues and the black and whites.

“He let us down as a player and as a man”

“Lukaku? I am not interested“said the sporting director Piero Ausilio before Monza-Milan. The harshest words of Javier Zanetti. In a long interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport the vice president of Inter spoke about “betrayal” by the Belgian forward. “For what Inter has done for him we expected another kind of behavior. As a professional and a man. He has the right to go where he wants, God forbid, it was enough just to say it in time. None, however, is bigger than the club and when building a team you always have to consider who you put in a dressing room.”

“Stay in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper”

“Big Rom” resumed training with the Chelsea reserves who formalized the shirt numbers for the new season without assigning them to the Belgian. Everyone is waiting for the negotiation with Juve and Chelsea to materialize. Second The printthe black and white company dropped from 40 million euros to 30 million plus 5 of bonus. I Blues instead they have risen to just over 20 million (including bonuses). But Juve fans don’t like the market operation. Some Juventus ultras displayed a banner outside the Allianz Stadium in Turin. “Lukaku stays in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper“, the text of the banner that refers to the goal ball “saved” by the Belgian in the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter.