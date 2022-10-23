The Carnic Championship season ended last night in Cavazzo with the award ceremony of the top 11 of the First, Second and Third Category of the mountain championship. The event, presented by Renato Damiani, saw the participation of various personalities from the world of regional football and many fans, to give the right applause to the protagonists of the season just ended.

After the greeting to those present by Antonio Simeoli, editor-in-chief of the sports editorial staff of Messaggero Veneto, the word was passed to Roberto Vicentini, mayor of Tolmezzo and zone president of the Alto Friuli of Confartigianato Udine, sponsor of the event, who said he was enthusiastic about the restart of the Carnic Championship after two difficult years that led to its suspension due to a pandemic and applauded the organization and perseverance of the movement in continuing its activity in a period of particular criticality, recognizing in the Carnian Championship one of the pillars for the future of mountain.

The evening continued with the awards for the top 11 of the First Category: the award for best goalkeeper in the category went to Massimo Gressani del Cavazzo champion, a defensive package consisting of Samuele Moro (Furniture makers), Elia Campetti (Ovarese), Fabio Cacitti ( Illegiana) and Matteo De Toni (Folgore), in the median Nicholas Martina (Pontebbana), Diego Scarsini (Real IC) and Cristian Sopracase (Villa), attacking trident composed by the top scorer of the queen category Muhamet Ferataj (Cavazzo), by Riccardo Granzotti (Arta Terme) and by Marco Maggio (Velox). Coach of the top 11 of the First Category was appointed Francesco Marini of Real IC, while Denis Zozzoli (Villa), Sandro Mori (Real IC), Denis Moser (Furniture makers), Daniele Gollino (Cedarchis) and Devid Cemin ( Cercivento).

Among the personalities who rewarded the winners, in addition to various managers representing the various companies of the Carnic Championship, also the delegate of the Tolmezzo section of the FIGC, Maurizio Plazzotta and the Regional FIGC Councilor Franco Sulli.

For the Second and Third Category were awarded Carlo Amici and Flavio Basaldella (Amaro), Simone Unfer (Paluzza), Alex Durigon (La Delizia), Andrea Pugnetti (Blue Star), Erik Matiz (Ancora), Pietro Pallober (Ardita), Cristian Casco (Campagnola), Mattia Iaconissi (Lauco), Francesco Maria Rossini (Audax) and Mauro Marin (Viola). Also awarded were mister Giacomo Di Bello (Paluzza) and the “reserves” Thomas Di Fant (Timaucleulis), Michele Rossi (Val Resia), Peter Gardelli (Velox B), Alessandro Revelant, bomber of Moggese, and Christian Fachin (La Delizia).

The word was then passed to the regional councilors Luca Boschetti, who brought greetings from the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and underlined the sense of community and welcome that reigns on all the fields of the Carnic Championship, and Stefano Mazzolini, who underlined how behind the sacrifice and hard work of the boys awarded in the top 11 moves a large group of children and families who are at the basis of the uniqueness of the Carnic Championship and reaffirmed the constant commitment of the Region so that the development of the mountain football activity is guaranteed through investment in infrastructure and young people.

Finally, there was the intervention of Fabrizio Chiarvesio, vice president of the regional FIGC, who remarked how for its uniqueness the Carnian has attracted a lot of attention even outside the regional borders for its particularity and for the participation and transport with which the whole community participates in its development. «You are the pillar for the future of the mountain».