All determined until the end to stay in Serie A

All determined until the end to stay in Serie A

Verona Bartoli, president of UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia, analyzes the moment in Carlino and in the Gazzetta di Reggio.

“I am extremely determined. All of us in Pallacanestro Reggiana are ready to fight until the last second because we absolutely want to stay in Serie A. I think we have to play the match against Virtus, and all the other 11 that remain to be played, as if they were finals. And I would like the players to be the first to embrace this philosophy. To date this determination has not been seen in every game. Instead I’d like to see them always fight like in the match against Milan».

«I think that for us, now, every match should become the match of life. I see that the other teams fighting not to relegate go on the pitch with a knife between their teeth and we too have to put that knife between our teeth. This is also why they spur players. From some, I said, I expect more while others need to be a bit dragged on».

