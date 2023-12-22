All easy for Passalacqua Ragusa, Faenza also beaten

Everything easy for Ragusa what does he do worth the highest technical and physical rate towards Faenza but above all she has the merit of entering the field more determined than ever not to complicate a match which instead slipped away as best as possible for the hosts, who in the end they prevail with the eloquent score of 94-64.

The result was the most classic of matches in which Passalacqua played the game right from the first minutes, with all of its players, while on the other side the visiting team offered resistance only with the former player Marzia Tagliamento and Dixon underneath. the planks.

The gap increased as the minutes passed but it was above all in the third quarter of the match that Ragusa made the decisive break.

“We said it the day before – says coach Lino Lardo – we respected Faenza a lot because they had played some interesting matches against important teams. Instead I have to give huge compliments to the girls who played a solid, concentrated game, especially in defense, maybe it won’t have been the perfect game because there are always things to work on and we will work on. But now we have to recover for Saturday, not thinking about the fact that Battipaglia is last in the standings, and try to close the first round in the best possible way“.

Previous articleModica Calcio, the race in the Italian Cup is overNext articleThe park of the Donnafugata Castle relives its ancient splendors