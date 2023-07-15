All eyes on Carles Martinez Novell for his debut with Toulouse

Wrapped up in his jacket during his presentation on July 5 at the Stadium, Carles Martinez Novell should appear more at ease this Saturday, even if all eyes will still be on him. As he has shown since the recovery by giving his person and voice in training, the new Toulouse coach is a man on the ground.

He will find him this Saturday evening for the first preparation match for Toulouse FC, against Montpellier in Béziers (7 p.m.). The opportunity for the former assistant to Philippe Montanier, whom he succeeded this summer, to finally be able to apply his ideas. A great first for him at the head of a professional club.

Former youth coach at La Masia, Barça’s training center, the Spanish technician (39 years old), meanwhile passed by Qatar (Al-Rayyan) then Kuwait, has not led a team for more than a year and half. His last match in official competition dates back to November 26, 2021 (2-1 against Palestine), during the West Asian Under-18 Championship.

Without the internationals and with only one recruit

Then briefly moved to the upper category (U20), he left the Gulf in July 2022. It is his atypical career and profile, recommended by the data, dear to President Damien Comolli, which led him to join the staff. from Toulouse last winter, as “methodology manager”.

Adept of possession, forward play, but also a supporter of great tactical rigor, Martinez Novell intends to see his team “perform all the time”. This will be far from complete against MHSC, without the internationals and with only one rookie present (Ibrahim Cissoko).

Frank Magri, whose final transfer details will be settled with Bastia (L2) early next week, should join the group by the internship in Austria a few days later. In the meantime, Martinez Novell will be able to familiarize himself with his new costume. The time will come later to judge whether it is tailor-made.

