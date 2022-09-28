Sports All First Second and Third Category matches on the pitch on Wednesday and Thursday by admin September 28, 2022 September 28, 2022 All municipalitiesAlagnaAlbaredo ArnaboldiAlboneseAlbuzzanoArena PoBadia PaveseI would batheBarbianelloBascapèPancarana BastideBastida dè DossiBattudaBelgioiosoBereguardoBorgarelloBorgo PrioloBorgo San SiroBorgoratto MormoroloBornascoBosnascoBrallo di PregolaBurdenBressana BottaroneWeaponsCalvignanoCampospinosoCandia LomellinaCanevinoCanneto PaveseCarbonara al TicinoCasanova LonatiMarriageCasei GerolaCasorate PrimoCassolnovoBrunetteCasteggioCastelletto di BranduzzoCastello d’AgognaCastelnovettoCava ManaraCecimaCeranovaCeretto LomellinaCergnagoCharterhouse of PaviabeerChignolo PoCigognolaCilavegnaCodevillaTrustThey copyCoranaCornellCorteolonaCorvino San QuiricoCosta de’ NobiliCozzoCarpignano curea thornFerrera ErbognoneStringFortunagoFrascaroloGalliavolaThe imageHe gambledGarlascoGenzoneGerenzagoGiussagoGodiascoGolferenzoGravellona LomellinaGropello CairoliWinter and MonteleoneLandrianolobsterLardiragoLinarololilyLomelloLongavillaMaghernoMarcignagoMarzanomeadMenconicoMezzana BigliMezzana RabattoneMezzanineLook at it TermeMontalto PaveseMontebello of the BattleMontecalvo VersiggiaMontescanoMontesegaleMonticelli PaveseMount BeccariaMornico LosanaMortaraNicorvoOlevano di LomellinaOliva GessiOttobianoPalestropancaranaParonaPaviaPietra de ‘GiorgiPieve AlbignolaParish church Porto Moronepieve of cairoPinarolo Powith pizzaNice bridgePortalberaReaRedavalleRetorbidoRivanazzano TermeRobbioRobecco PaveseRocca SusellaRocca de ‘GiorgiRognanoRomagnesesnoringRosascoTurn it upside downRuinSan Cipriano PoSan Damiano al ColleSan Genesio and UnitedSan Giorgio of LomellinaSan Martino SiccomarioSan Zenone al PoSannazzaro dè BurgondiSant’Alessio with VialoneSant’Angelo LomellinaSanta Cristina and BissoneSanta GiulettaSanta Margherita di StafforaSanta Maria della VersaSartirana LomellinaHeaterSemianaSilvano PietraSizianoSupremeThickStradellaSuardiTorrazza CosteTorre Beretti and CastellaroTorre d’AreseTorre d’IsolaTower of NegriTorrevecchia PiaTorricella VerzateTortonaTravaco ‘SiccomarioTrivolzioTromelloI findVal di NizzaValeggioLomellina ValleySalimbene ValleyValverdeVarziVelezzo LomellinaVellezzo BelliniVerrettoVerrua PoGulf of sightVigevanoVilla BiscossiVillanova d’ArdenghiVillanterioVistarinoVogheraVolparaZavattarelloZecconeEarthZenevredoZerboZerbolòZinasco See also Pavia and Vigevano win the play outs and are confirmed in the cadet seriesShare this:TwitterFacebook Related 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The Nobel Peace Prize winner, Archbishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, accused of pedophilia next post Covid Italia, the bulletin of 28 September 2022 You may also like Pedullà’s bag: the toughest season for Alex Sandro... September 28, 2022 Roller skating, expensive World Championships in Argentina: the... September 28, 2022 The Dolomites did not take off, third defeat... September 28, 2022 BUSINESS PLANet: the future of cities. Follow the... September 28, 2022 Inter, De Vrij also loses points in the... September 28, 2022 Pavia, we need a confirmation with the ambitious... September 28, 2022 Xie Hui: Shenhua is very tactical, Lin Liangming... September 28, 2022 Miranchuk al Toro returns to the field as... September 28, 2022 The emotion of Jonathan Milani: “Thanks to the... September 28, 2022 Alessia Pifferi in court, the lawyers: she always... September 28, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.