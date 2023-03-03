Original title: All four are empty!Tottenham were upset and lost to the FA Cup. Kane wanted to win the championship and had to leave the team

All four are empty! Tottenham were upset by the Championship team and were eliminated in the FA Cup. Kane must leave the team if he wants to win the championship. Lost 0-1 to Sheffield United in the Championship. In the first half, Salarisson and Trump missed their chances, and Sheffield United narrowly won 1-0 with Ndiaye’s goal in the 79th minute.

In this campaign, the two main forwards, Kane and Kulusevski, and Skipp, who scored in the last round of the Premier League, are on standby. Sun Xingmin, Richarlison and Trump are partner forwards. In the 29th minute, Davinson Sanchez went straight from the backcourt, and Richarisson broke into the penalty area and volleyed high from a small angle. In the 41st minute, Lukaku made a cross and made a low shot. The ball hit the bar and bounced off. Tottenham missed a good chance to score.

In the second half of the game, Harry Kane, Kulusevski, Skipp and others played one by one. In the 79th minute of the second half, Sheffield United striker Ndiaye used his personal skills to reach the penalty area and scored the only goal of the game with a low shot after receiving the ball. Tottenham Hotspur eventually lost 0-1.

Kane played 25 minutes in this campaign, only 1 shot missed the goal, and he was unable to turn the tide. Only 4 of Tottenham’s 17 shots were on target. They have the advantage, but can’t score yet. So far, Tottenham have been eliminated in the two major domestic cup competitions of the League Cup and the FA Cup. In the Premier League, Tottenham lead Newcastle by 4 points and rank 4th with 2 more games, but they are 15 points behind the top Arsenal. They also lost 0-1 in the first round of the Champions League knockout round. AC Milan, the promotion situation is in jeopardy. In other words, unless there is a miracle this season, the current Premier League BI6 will be another year in which all four players are empty.

This situation seems to have become accustomed to the British Emperor Harry Kane. Since returning to White Hart Lane on loan in the summer of 2013, he has played 414 games for Tottenham in 11 consecutive seasons, scoring 267 goals and assisting 63 times, and won the Premier League Golden Boot 3 times. In the 2020/21 season, he won the double crown of goals and assists. However, in the honor showroom of the Emperor Star, there are still only two unofficial championship trophies, the Audi Cup and the International Champions Cup. Today Tottenham is in the semi-finals again. The champion and Kane seem to be destined to miss out, at least to stay in Tottenham. For Harry Kane, England's No. 1 figure, this situation is extremely embarrassing. In the summer of 2021, he will get very close to the Blue Moon team Manchester City, hoping to join this super team that has won the Premier League championship 4 times in the past 5 seasons, and realize his championship dream. However, he still had a full three-year contract with Tottenham at the time. After the club chairman Levy forced him to stay, Kane finally did not hold hands with Manchester City. Today, Kane is about to turn 30, and his contract with Tottenham is only a little over a year. In this case, if he decides not to renew his contract, Tottenham can only sell him this summer. At that time, whether to go to a strong team with the ability to compete for the championship, or to give up the championship dream and stay at Tottenham to become a legend of the team were all matters that Kane carefully considered.

