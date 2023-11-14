All-MLB Weekend Presented by MGM Rewards: A New Off-Season Event in Las Vegas

Major League Baseball and MGM Rewards have announced the launch of a new multi-day off-season event called All-MLB Weekend, which will honor baseball’s best players. The event, presented by MGM Rewards, will take place in Las Vegas from December 14 to 17 and will feature interactive experiences with baseball legends, current stars, broadcasters, and industry leaders.

The weekend will include an awards ceremony at the MLB Network, a team selection announcement at the HyperX Arena in the Luxor Hotel and Casino, and exclusive Las Vegas amenities for fans thanks to MGM Rewards.

Fans can purchase packages to attend All-MLB Weekend and have the opportunity to interact with some of the biggest names in baseball. Additionally, select MGM Rewards members will have access to elevated experiences with Major League players and legends, including a charity poker tournament and golf outing at the Shadow Creek.

Voting for the All-MLB team is now open and will close on Sunday, November 19 at 8 pm Eastern Time. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for various positions, including catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, outfielders, and designated hitter, as well as starting pitchers and relievers for the first and second teams.

The All-MLB award was first presented in 2019 and aims to recognize outstanding performances during the regular season, in addition to the All-Star selections that are awarded midseason. The event features a first and second team, and voters are asked to consider performance only during the regular season when casting their votes.

Given the limited availability of tickets and exclusive access, fans are encouraged to reserve their spots for All-MLB Weekend as soon as possible.