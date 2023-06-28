All news about sports

12:59 pm June 8th

Constantin sticks to the exit

The sporting future of FC Sion looks bleak. The president and financier Christian Constantin again confirmed his departure in the summer of next year to several Swiss media.

“It will be a transitional year,” quotes the Valais daily “Le Nouvelliste” the patron. After all, he could not hire staff beyond June 30, 2024. The 66-year-old entrepreneur wants to leave the relegated group in a year. Compared to “Blick”, Constantin even finds a positive approach to the current situation: “Now the whole thing costs me less in my last year.”

The “Nouvelliste” reports that Constantin spoke to his players in Riddes on Wednesday morning. His speech lasted no more than two minutes. Mario Balotelli, who was late, could no longer hear the President speak. The Italian is assured of a commitment for the coming season. According to “Blick”, the contracts only expire for six players.

Incidentally, Constantin confirmed the steps he had announced on the legal stage. He wants to sue under civil law if the Swiss Football League grants Yverdon a license for the Super League. “In this case, I will seek financial redress through legal channels from the league, which is unable to guarantee correct arbitration for all its members and fair licensing treatment,” he explains in “Le Nouvelliste”.

A second topic, that of the insufficient infrastructure of FC Sion, is addressed by Constantin in “Blick”: “By the end of the year you will know whether professional football in Valais has a future.” This statement is aimed at the city of Sitten, who, according to the architect, should talk money about the stadium and training center. (sda)

