All over the Varesotto the alert is rising for the possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and hail
All over the Varesotto the alert is rising for the possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and hail

All over the Varesotto the alert is rising for the possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds and hail

From today afternoon Thursday 22 June a progressive is expected increased likelihood of severe thunderstorms on Lombardy: first on the Western Alps and Pre-Alps, then by evening on the eastern reliefs. Sui alpine and pre-alpine sectors isolated peaks of very intense precipitation will be possible, with associated medium to large hail.

Specifically, the regional monitoring center for natural risks has issued numerous weather alerts throughout the province of Varese. A yellow alert has been issued both north and south of the province for storms, strong winds and hydrogeological risk.

For tomorrow June 23rd thunderstorms are still expected in the early hours of the night on the central-eastern hills and related foothills, with residual local instability even in the early morning. From late morning/early afternoon, a new thunderstorm activation is expected on the eastern reliefs, in subsequent rapid extension to the eastern plain. We point out the possibility of thunderstorms of moderate or strong intensity in the central-eastern sectors throughout the second part of the day.

A general reinforcement of the winds is expected in the Alps and in the western sectors from the afternoon, with the widespread possibility of strong gusts, also in the valley floors and on the western plain.

