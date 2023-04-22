All ready for the Granfondo City of Ragusa

Warm up the pedals at the Granfondo Città di Ragusa. On Sunday 30 April, the Hyblean capital will be the setting for a cycling competition that has been missing until now, a great event for super-lightweight amateurs. An appointment not to be missed, an idea which, in recent months, has become increasingly consistent to the point of convincing some enthusiasts to get involved in organizing a large-scale event dedicated to two-wheelers on the road. The Granfondo will feature two days of events. It begins on Saturday 29 when, at 3 pm, in Piazza Libertà, which will be the heart of the event, the “village” opens where it will be possible to collect the race packs as well as go around the various stands. The next day, Sunday, at 9, the real race will start. There will be two routes that can be tackled: the 117.4 km long one for a total height difference of 1,770 meters which develops both north and south of the city and which has its main roughness in the second part of the route; the medium one which, on the other hand, measures 95.4 km with a difference in altitude of 1,333 meters and which, overall, boasts a more gentle altitude.

On the website www.granfondocittadiragusa.it it is possible to download the gpx track in order to trace all the necessary references. “We expect – the organizers underline – an intense participation, with cyclists coming from every part of our island, considering, among other things, that the Granfondo Città di Ragusa has been included in the Sicily Cup. We thank the municipal administration and the mayor Peppe Cassì for the support as well as, of course, all the sponsors who are giving us a hand. It is also an opportunity to make the beauties of our urban area better known, from Ibla to the upper historic centre. We want everyone to be enchanted by the beauties of the Baroque”.