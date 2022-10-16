Original title: Almighty performance!Fan Ziming scored 12+10+4 in three quarters, all three data hit season highs

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

On October 16, Beijing time, the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team defeated the Sichuan Men’s Basketball Team 101-76 in the third round of the regular season to win the first victory of the season. In this game, Beijing center Fan Ziming came off the bench and scored 12 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in just three quarters. All three data set new personal season highs.

In the opening game of the new season, Fan Ziming only scored 2 points and performed poorly, and the team also lost to Fujian. In the last round of the defending champion Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team, Fan Ziming scored 10 points and 5 rebounds, and his performance rebounded significantly. Although the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team suffered a two-game losing streak, Fan Ziming’s condition gradually recovered, bringing good news to the team.

In the first quarter, the two teams played relatively sluggishly, and the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team only led 9-8 in the middle of the quarter. Fan Ziming replaced the starting center Li Muhao and played an immediate effect. He received a pass from Liv at the basket and easily scored his first point. Then he made a jumper and caused the opponent to foul. 8 Consolidate the lead.

During the game, Fan Ziming used his rim protection and rebounding advantages, repeatedly making the opponent’s inside attack unsuccessful, helping the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Sichuan team scored consecutive points to overtake the score, but Liv and Raymond blossomed to regain the lead, and Fan Ziming also made a jumper near the free throw line to open the point difference. After that, Fan Ziming continued to be in excellent condition. He first passed the ball to help Liv break through the back dunk and scored, and then he also squeezed the defender from the low position and made a layup, extending the lead to 10 points and helping the Beijing team firmly take the initiative on the field.

In the first half, Fan Ziming scored 7 points on 3 of 6 shots and scored 6 rebounds, giving full play to his inner strength. After entering the third quarter, Fan Ziming gave full play to his role as a high-position pivot, sending good passes for Liv many times, especially assisting the latter’s flying and dunking. In addition to assists, Fan Ziming’s low-post attack caused the opponent to foul twice and made 3 of 4 free throws. At the same time, he followed up with a tip-up and helped the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team to play a continuous offensive to widen the point difference to 20 points. After the three quarters, Fan Ziming has already scored a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and he has performed well.

Facing a big lead, Fan Ziming got a chance to rest at the end and witnessed a big victory for the team on the bench. In the end, the Beijing Men's Basketball Team defeated Sichuan 101-76 and won the first victory of the season. Fan Ziming scored 12 points on 4 of 8 shots in the three quarters, and at the same time scored 10 rebounds and 4 assists. All three data set new season highs. With the help of Fan Ziming's continued recovery, the Beijing Men's Basketball Team also has more confidence in winning in the follow-up games. (legend)





