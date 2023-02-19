Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lauri Markkanen, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic talk about the All Star Game. In the night between Sunday and Monday (Italian time), in fact, the game of the stars is played, in which only the best players of the League take part. While the starting lineup is chosen based on votes from the crowd, players, and media, the reserves are chosen by the NBA’s 30 head coaches. For the first time, the two captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will choose the members of their team in a draft that will be held immediately before the game, leaving only minutes for the coaches to prepare winning tactics. What is the weekend of «all the NBA stars» and how it works) (Valeria Rubino)