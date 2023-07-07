All the digital data of the Serie A playoffs UnipolSai

The UnipolSai Serie A playoffs were accompanied not only by a large audience and significant television coverage, but also by LBA-branded digital content which recounted the decisive phase of the season which ended with the assignment of the Italian title.

Let’s start with the LBA’s social channels: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube which produced 1967 contents during the playoffs, leading to a total of 25,640,000 views.

In particular, 874 contents were created during the LBA Finals which recorded 11,927,000 views on the LBA social platforms.

On the Instagram channel of the LBA the two most viewed contents: in first place the video with the lifting of the LBA trophy by EA7 Emporio Armani Milano recorded 250,000 views followed in second place by the extract from the “Road to Campetto” format with protagonists the face of LBA, Alessandra Tropiano and the captain of Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Marco Belinelli, who explained the secrets of his shot. The content logged 215,000 views.

The content of the celebratory card of Olimpia Milano, champion of Italy, which totaled 155,000 views, was highly appreciated on the LBA Facebook channel.

The sideline of the playoff challenges was full of influencers and personalities involved by the LBA who created a total of 547 contents generating 11,565,592 views (287 in the LBA Finals with 7,218,450 views).

On the other hand, 765 contents were created in the playoffs by the LBA community partners who recorded 30,179,030 views. (in the LBA Finals 581 contents and a total of 19,750,073 views)