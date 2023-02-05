He Barça is measured at Sevilla in it Sportify Camp Nou on day 20 of Santander League. Los blaugrana They want to get eight points apart from the Real Madrid in it leadership after the puncture of the whites in Mallorca.

Xavi Hernandez He does not risk and comes out with the gala eleven with a surprise: he will play Jordi Alba on the left side after the absence of Bucket in the last training session due to a feverish process.

Goal by Jordi Alba 1-0 (Min 58)

What quality of Frank Kessie and what definition of Alba! The Ivorian midfielder, surrounded by opponents, demonstrated his quality by assisting Jordi Alba with a high pass between two Sevilla defenders. Alba shot low with her left foot and scored the first of the match from the left of Bono.

