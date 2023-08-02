Home » All the goals of the FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona faces its last pre-season friendly match for the United States against Milan

The match takes place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a gigantic fief of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League with a capacity for 65,000 spectators.

He FC Barcelona faces the AC Milan in his last friendly match in this preseason for the United States, a tour in which the azulgrana team has faced rivals like the Arsenal and Real Madrid. At SPORT, we tell you all the goals of the matchan exciting encounter that is taking place in the gigantic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

1-0, min. 54: Ansu Fati

He FC Barcelona managed to break the tie on the scoreboard thanks to a great goal from Ansu Fati. The Barca squad player received a pass from Bucket on the left wingwhich he took advantage of to face the defense of Milan.

The striker will entered within the area on the left side, outlined towards the rival goal and made a magnificent shot straight to the squad Maignanthat nothing could be done stop Ansu’s whiplash.

