all the highlights of the Grande Boucle to import into your calendar

Are you on vacation and want to enjoy a post-lunch siesta without missing any great steps? Do you watch the Tour de France with one eye at the office? Are you only half-interested in this mythical sporting event which sometimes lacks rhythm? Our nap guide will save your July sleep.

In the twenty-one stages of the official route, we have listed the climbs, the sprints and the moments of tension (approaching the end of a stage or before a possible curb, for example) to create a provisional chronology of the moments to be not to miss from July 1 to 23. Conversely, we have identified potentially lower times, perfect for planning a sieston, since it is a virtuous practice (even if you are in the office).

One caveat, however: if, thanks to the analysis of the route, we can predict the long flat stages, it is impossible for us to anticipate a breakaway full of panache, a collective attack by a group of Spaniards who would aim for the team classification, the explosion in flight of the Slovak rider of a Vendée team or even an unexpected edge at the end of the Landes pine forests between Losse and Maillas.

New for 2023: in addition to viewing the details of the stage, the guide below allows you to add the highlights that interest you to your Google or Apple calendar, to create alerts for you. You can also add all the highlights (sixty!) at once by adding it to your Google calendar.

The lines represent the difficulty of the climbs, and not the exact profile of the step.

Low time

Highligths

Ascension

