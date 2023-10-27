all the news you need to know!

The Suunto Race is the Finnish brand’s latest GPS racing watch and stands out with a number of unique features. Among these, we find an AMOLED display, heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring and the innovative digital crown, which makes it easier to navigate the functions and allows you to zoom in or out on the map screen. The company also introduced a new set of bone conduction headphones called Suunto Wing to the market. These headphones are characterized by an open design which mainly aims to ensure maximum safety during use. The safety focus of the Suunto Wing headphones is further emphasized with the integration of flashing LED lights positioned on the sides of the temples.

If we go back six months, to May 2023, Suunto presented its most significant update in years with the Suunto Vertical. This watch represented a turning point for the company, introducing pre-installed maps, a large 1.4-inch touchscreen with solar charging, and a host of new fitness features.

Now, moving to the present, the Finnish company has launched Suunto Race and Suunto Race Titanium, two watches that inherit most of the innovations of the Suunto Vertical and introduce many small and large innovations, including a bright, color AMOLED screen.

Is Suunto Race the watch that could revolutionize Suunto?

Suunto Race is available in two variants: “Standard” and “Titanium,” the latter with a scratch-resistant titanium bezel, while the standard version features a stainless steel bezel. Both models boast a fiber-reinforced polymer back, a scratch-resistant sapphire glass screen, water resistance up to 100 meters, and a replaceable 22mm silicone strap. Furthermore, both versions offer the same features.

But what is most surprising is the price of the Suunto Race. Unlike the Suunto Vertical, which had a high retail price, the Suunto Race is surprisingly more affordable. The Suunto Race starts at 449 euros, while the Suunto Race Titanium costs 549 euros.

Suunto advertises the Race as “The ultimate racing and training watch,” and for the first time in a long time, it looks like they might be right. Hopefully, the Suunto Race can relaunch the company as a serious contender to dominant brands like Garmin and COROS. This watch offers a number of features that provide users with a complete view of load, recovery and training progress.

Here is a summary of the main features:

Robust construction: Suunto Race is available in two versions, titanium or stainless steel, both of which have undergone rigorous international testing for compliance with Suunto standards to ensure reliability in adverse conditions.

Dimensions: 49 x 49 x 13.3 mm. Weight: Titanium – 69 grams. Stainless steel – 83 grams. Multi-band GNSS with FusedAlti for precise position and altitude measurements. New AMOLED screen: 1.43″ AMOLED touch screen with scratch-resistant sapphire glass. Resolution 466 x 466 pixels. 1000 nit brightness. Simplified Operation: A new Digital Crown makes menu navigation easier and faster, even during activity. Additionally, there are two buttons in addition to the touchscreen. Improved UI: New ways to explore widgets and view data and statistics. Battery life: up to 12 days in smartwatch mode (7 days with always-on screen). Up to 40 hours in best training mode (with multiband GPS). Up to 120 hours in extended GPS mode. New widgets. New watch faces with customizable data fields. HRV measurement: The watch measures heart rate variability throughout the night and tracks trends over time. Sleep monitoring: View your sleep stages directly on the watch. Movement Reminder: The watch reminds you to get up and move if you have been immobile for too long. New activity profile: Jump rope. Suunto Coach AI: Provides feedback and guidance based on HRV data to optimize your training. New algorithms developed by Suunto: new algorithms for calculating sleep, recovery, activity, training, etc. (formerly Firstbeat). Offline Terrain Maps: Free downloadable maps directly to your watch. Activity Profiles: Over 95 different activity profiles. New smart functions: “Find phone” and “Do not disturb”. You can set different alarms and control music more efficiently. Training plans: Sync training plans from the Suunto app or partners to optimize your training in real time.

Suunto Race introduces numerous small and some significant innovations, with the AMOLED screen and heart rate variability (HRV) measurement certainly being the main advantages. What is particularly interesting is to evaluate how the new algorithms developed by Suunto will influence the accuracy of activity measurements and whether they will be able to improve the user experience, reducing any delays in the menus.

With a price starting at 449 euros and going up to 549 euros, the Suunto Race looks very promising, so much so that for the first time in a long time there is real anticipation to try a Suunto watch.

It should be kept in mind that all the innovations launched with Suunto Race will subsequently also be extended to Suunto Vertical, despite the latter having a higher cost. The main difference between the two watches is the screen, with the Suunto Race featuring an AMOLED screen, while the Suunto Vertical features a MIP screen, similar to Garmin’s offering with the Epix (AMOLED) and Fenix ​​(MIP) families ). Furthermore, Suunto Vertical is also available in a Titanium version with solar charging.

In addition to these new features, Suunto Race retains all the distinctive features that distinguish Suunto products: highly precise multiband GNSS, customizable activity profiles, comprehensive activity and health monitoring, training and recovery analysis, a wide range of functions training via SuuntoPlus, direct power measurement from the wrist, smart notifications, music control on your phone, tight integration with the Suunto app on your phone, downloadable maps and much more.

Suunto Race and Suunto Race Titanium will be available for purchase starting October 17, and to coincide with the launch of the watches, Suunto is also offering a selection of new brightly colored bands that can be purchased for 49 euros in Pearl White, Orchid Purple, Lava Red and Lemon Yellow.

Suunto Wing: Sports headphones for freedom and safety during training

In addition to the announcement of Suunto Race, Suunto presents a particular type of sports headphones: the Suunto Wing. Suunto Wing headphones are designed to let you enjoy music during training without compromising your safety. These headphones adopt bone conduction technology that transmits sound vibrations through the cheekbone, directly reaching the eardrum, thus allowing you to listen to music while maintaining awareness of the surrounding environment, such as traffic.

Here are some of the main features of the Suunto Wing:

Lightweight and comfortable design: these headphones weigh only 33 grams and are made with high quality materials, including titanium and silicone, ensuring a light and comfortable wearing experience even during prolonged training sessions.

Rugged and weatherproof: Suunto Wing headphones are rated IP67, which means they are waterproof and dustproof. Furthermore, they are able to withstand extreme temperatures, from -20°C to +60°C. Ease of Use: With three buttons on the headphones, you can adjust the volume, change tracks and answer calls easily. Hands-free control even allows you to operate functions with simple head movements. Advanced audio quality: The headphones are equipped with dual microphones and cVc (clear voice capture) noise reduction technology, ensuring crystal clear sound even in noisy environments. Safety during outdoor training: Suunto Wing includes an LED light that increases your visibility when training outdoors in low-light conditions. You can easily adjust the light intensity via the Suunto app. Long battery life: These headphones offer up to 10 hours of battery life. Charging is quick, taking only about an hour, and a 10-minute quick charge gives you an additional 3 hours of use. Portable Charging Case: The included charging station doubles as an extra battery for the headphones, further extending usage time up to 20 hours overall. The charging case also provides information on the battery status. Stylish color choice: Suunto Wing is available in stylish lava red and black.

