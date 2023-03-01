Commenting on the unexpected victory of Elly Schlein in the primaries of the Democratic Party, former Prime Minister Romano Prodi, interviewed by Republicdeclared himself surprised but not stunned by the defeat of Emilia-Romagna president Stefano Bonaccini, recounting that he had seen Schlein grow up and that he “ often confronted with her “, also with “ some lecture from the old professor that I am “. From Occupy Pd to the leadership of the party, the rise of the new dem secretary born in Switzerland in 1985 was made possible and favored not only by Prodi himself, as he explains Italy Todayfrom the agency Social Changesclose to Barack Obama, who has promoted its image in the media very effectively in the past.

An increasingly “American” Democratic Party (dem side)

Social Changes is the US company whose creative director is Barack Obama’s videomaker Arun Chaudharye, curator of the digital campaigns of many dem candidates in the United States, as well as of the Bonaccini/Schlein campaign itself in the 2020 regional elections. At the moment it is not It is known whether the same agency oversaw Schlein’s electoral campaign during the recent primaries as well. This is not surprising at all. Because in Elly Schlein’s life there is a lot of America, a progressive side. That more progressive and “woke” America, which will bring the Democratic Party into the arms of “identity politics” and the battles dearest to American liberals, with a clean cut from the Italian reformist tradition. It is no coincidence, recalls Ansa, that Elena Ethel Schlein flew overseas twice to participate as a volunteer in the electoral campaigns of Barack Obama, from which he learned a “grassroots” style of political organization, i.e. those grassroots organizations that in the United States are capable of mobilizing thousands of people. Again, nothing surprising, given the biography of the new secretary of the “Italian-American Democratic Party”.

Other than outsiders

In fact, his family is international and multicultural: his paternal grandfather, Harry Schlein, had emigrated to the United States from a family of Jewish origin, from Eastern Europe. Melvin Schlein, Elly’s father, is an American university lecturer who, as he always points out Italy Today, is the same age as Romano Prodi – both born in 1939 – and they had the opportunity for a few years to collaborate and teach in Bologna at the John Hopkins University. Prodi and Elly Schlein have known each other for several years. It was 2013 when the then leader of OccupyPd gave the professor the T-shirt “We are more than 101” symbol of the movement, born in the aftermath of the failed election of the former premier to the presidency of the Republic, “ Shipment delivered! – Elly wrote on Facebook – We brought the whole #occupyPD hug and the other participants who put more than 101 signatures on the shirt to the Professor. A gesture that was meant to be in some way compensatory, but above all one of hope. There is still a reason to believe in the Democratic Party, and it lies in the enthusiasm and passion of those who will change it “. On the other hand, it is difficult to think of Schlein as a real outsider, since his motion was supported by big names in the party such as the former deputy secretary, Andrea Orlando, the former dem secretary, Nicola Zingaretti , passing through the leader of Areadem, Dario Franceschini.