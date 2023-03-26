All the way to connect the most beautiful scenery of Qiantang, Hangzhou Qiantang women’s “half marathon” starts!

On March 26, the Li-Ning·Hangzhou Qiantang Women’s Half Marathon kicked off in Qiantang District, Hangzhou. 10,000 female runners from all over the country launched their marathon feast on the banks of the Qiantang River.

Qiantang takes water as its pulse and prospers by the river. This year is the fifth year that the Hangzhou Qiantang Women’s Half Marathon has been run in Qiantang District. It has now become the IAAF label event and the Chinese Athletic Association gold medal event. This track, which presents elements such as the University Town, Qiantang River View, and Wetland Park, connects the most beautiful scenery in Qiantang District all the way.

The reporter saw that this year’s women’s horse’s “jackets” combined with the lotus elements of Hangzhou to launch the ten-mile lotus series of competition uniforms. The front side presents the posture of lotus in the form of ink painting, showing the characteristics and charm of Yanyu Jiangnan.

The main body of the female horse’s medal, the Heart of Hangzhou, is a pink crystal, which adopts the cutting process of eight hearts and eight arrows, and is perfectly symmetrical.

In the end, Pan Hong, a well-known domestic player from Taizhou, Zhejiang, won the championship with a time of 1 hour, 18 minutes and 18 seconds, and won the championship bonus of 15,000 yuan. Wang Qiaoxia and Ao Ping won the second and third places equally.

It is worth mentioning that in the year of the Asian Games this year, Qiantang District is used as the venue for Asian Games such as roller skating, skateboarding, fencing, and handball. At the same time, it has further enriched the cultural and sports life of the people, formed a new trend of national fitness, and further enhanced the reputation and international popularity of Qiantang City.