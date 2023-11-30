Allday Goods joins hands with BAO to create new limited-edition “Gua Bao” knives

British kitchenware brand Allday Goods and London-based Chinese gaitao brand, BAO, have collaborated to create a new limited edition “gaibao” Japanese-style Nakiri knife. This unique knife is made in Sakai City, Osaka, a city with a rich history of knife production spanning over 600 years. Hand-forged by the highly regarded fourth-generation knifemaker Yoshikazu Sakai, each knife takes about six months to create due to its 160 mm long Aogami 2 carbon steel blade.

What sets this knife apart is its handle, which features a five-bucket stacked design made from recycled plastic from the BAO restaurant. Erchen Chang, one of the founders of BAO, explained the inspiration behind the design, stating, “I wanted to create a knife that is both sharp and soft, gentle and powerful. This design is inspired by Brancusi’s sculpture ‘Endless Column’, because who doesn’t want a knife? What about a knife with a ‘gaobao’ handle?”

The Allday Goods x BAO limited edition “Bao Bao” knife will be released on the official Allday Goods website at 2 pm GMT on December 8th. With only 100 pieces available and priced at £230, this knife is sure to generate interest among culinary enthusiasts and collectors alike. Interested readers should mark their calendars and be ready to secure this unique collaboration piece.

Share this: Facebook

X

