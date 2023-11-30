Home » Allday Goods joins hands with BAO to create new limited-edition “Gua Bao” knives
Sports

Allday Goods joins hands with BAO to create new limited-edition “Gua Bao” knives

by admin
Allday Goods joins hands with BAO to create new limited-edition “Gua Bao” knives

British kitchenware brand Allday Goods and London-based Chinese gaitao brand, BAO, have collaborated to create a new limited edition “gaibao” Japanese-style Nakiri knife. This unique knife is made in Sakai City, Osaka, a city with a rich history of knife production spanning over 600 years. Hand-forged by the highly regarded fourth-generation knifemaker Yoshikazu Sakai, each knife takes about six months to create due to its 160 mm long Aogami 2 carbon steel blade.

What sets this knife apart is its handle, which features a five-bucket stacked design made from recycled plastic from the BAO restaurant. Erchen Chang, one of the founders of BAO, explained the inspiration behind the design, stating, “I wanted to create a knife that is both sharp and soft, gentle and powerful. This design is inspired by Brancusi’s sculpture ‘Endless Column’, because who doesn’t want a knife? What about a knife with a ‘gaobao’ handle?”

The Allday Goods x BAO limited edition “Bao Bao” knife will be released on the official Allday Goods website at 2 pm GMT on December 8th. With only 100 pieces available and priced at £230, this knife is sure to generate interest among culinary enthusiasts and collectors alike. Interested readers should mark their calendars and be ready to secure this unique collaboration piece.

See also  Wang Shuang debuted, the Chinese women's football team in the East Asian Cup drew 1-1 with the South Korean team

You may also like

Russia puts former world chess champion Garry Kasparov...

Bologna awaits Manchester Utd, Sassuolo stadium empty and...

The official poster of the Paris Olympics is...

Handball Champions League: THW Kiel vs RK Zagreb...

See Mexico Femenil match vs. Brazil live free...

THE DOUBLE 1979/1980 IN THE GROSSWALLSTADT TV HANDBALL...

Europa League: How Daniele De Rossi kissed AS...

Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office asks for...

Live streaming instead of sports journalism: US sports...

He will be Barcelona’s first signing for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy