Home Sports Allegri after Juve-Standard Liège: “Church available for Cremona”
Sports

Allegri after Juve-Standard Liège: “Church available for Cremona”

by admin
Allegri after Juve-Standard Liège: “Church available for Cremona”

The Juve coach comments on the draw with Standard Liège: “The ball traveled too slowly in the first half, the young players had another leg”

“The ball traveled too slowly in the first half, the youngsters had another leg up,” commented Juve coach Max Allegri after the draw with Standard Liège. On the injured: “Chiesa will be available for Cremona, the others are also on the right track”.

The homage

However, the first words are dedicated to Pelé: “A unique player that I could only see in the videos, but he should be remembered as an example for young people. He will remain the king of football despite the presence of Messi, Maradona and other extraordinary players. I think it was he’s the best.”

See also  Irving Live: The existing system is collapsing, don’t let the children become victims – yqqlm

You may also like

Climate, 2022 “annus horribilis” in Italy: 310 extreme...

Cross-country skiing, dad Pellegrino to win again at...

Again and again, no more three times, can...

Nba, Dallas “made in the EU”: statue to...

The 2022 National Badminton Championships will end in...

Basketball, Trieste becomes American ‘Goal for European cups’

Nba, Embiid-Williamson in Pelicans-76ers: le quote

The death of the football king Pele: Brazil’s...

Covid, the circular from the Ministry of Health...

Even at the Casa Blanca… they are wrong:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy