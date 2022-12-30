“The ball traveled too slowly in the first half, the youngsters had another leg up,” commented Juve coach Max Allegri after the draw with Standard Liège. On the injured: “Chiesa will be available for Cremona, the others are also on the right track”.

The homage

—

However, the first words are dedicated to Pelé: “A unique player that I could only see in the videos, but he should be remembered as an example for young people. He will remain the king of football despite the presence of Messi, Maradona and other extraordinary players. I think it was he’s the best.”