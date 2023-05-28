Allegri, ‘Anomalous season, I don’t wish it on anyone’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 28 – “It was an anomalous season, I don’t wish it on any colleague: other teams would have scored 50 points under these conditions”: thus the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the 1- 0 against Milan.



“This team has given everything and has shown that it has such moral values ​​as to score 69 points on the field, nobody can take those away from us – adds the coach – and it is human that mental energies have run out a little”. Now there will be a need to rebuild: “With a cool head we will make the best decisions for the good of Juve, but I’ve never been alone because there has always been the club behind it and it’s not all to be thrown away – explains Allegri – rather c “It’s a good basis to start over: five young players have played in the first team, I can’t blame anyone for anything and we’ll just have to recover our energy, honoring Udinese’s last match in the best possible way”.



Stefano Pioli enjoys qualifying for the Champions League, even if there are still some regrets: “The balance isn’t negative, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to be competitive – explains the Rossoneri coach – because we paid something for our great journey up to the semi-final which left a big disappointment”. Now Milan can look to the future with optimism: “This team has a very solid foundation, we have grown even more this year with all the things we have experienced and a very delicate month and a half – adds Pioli – also because there has never been a lack the cohesion of all parties”.



However, the Rossoneri showed a flaw: “We have shown that we are strong because we have beaten all the big teams, but unfortunately we have lost too many points against those who are underneath – the coach analyzes – and if we can strengthen ourselves we will be even more competitive : it has been a tiring season, even a particular and complicated one with the break for the World Cup to manage, and we are enjoying achieving the goal a day early”. (HANDLE).

