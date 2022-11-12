Massimiliano Allegri, the match against Lazio is the most difficult match for Juve

«We come from an important row and we have to follow up on the 5 victories. Away Lazio have only conceded one goal and Sarri’s teams are well organized on a defensive level, while in the open field they hurt ».

The two best defenses in the league are facing each other, will it be a blocked match?

«I expect a difficult and complicated match. Lazio are strong and are doing great things, then in football maybe they unlock immediately … “

How are Locatelli and Cuadrado doing?

«Tomorrow I will see Locatelli if he is available, as will Cuadrado. Then I’ll make some choices ».

Can Di Maria play the holder?

«It is not a question of the World Cup coming up, he has extra minutes and I have to decide whether to take him to the bench or have him play in the starting position. With him the level of the team rises: tomorrow is the last game and it is difficult, also because then there is a long break. It’s like the first season, you have to use your head to stay inside the match ».

Vlahovic recovers?

“He’s not feeling it and he’s not well: he’s out.”

Could this situation be handled differently?

«You have to be fatalistic: maybe one trains, gets hurt and doesn’t go to the World Cup. I speak in general, specifically Vlahovic is not in optimal conditions: one must be of help to the team ».

Will there be a church?

“He’s available.”

Sarri claims that the World Cup break is an insult to football …

“When they tell me to play, we play. When they tell me to stand still, we stand still. I train alone and I have to think about winning as many games as possible ».

Is Juve’s DNA back in defense?

«To defend well and bring home the results you need to put more effort and effort into it. We need to improve in the possession phase, but the newfound team spirit is the best thing. Now we have to do well against a difficult and complicated team ».

How close is this team to ideal Juve?

“My ideal team is the one that wins.”

Napoli travels fast, how will the Scudetto race be?

«He only lost 4 points, but in football what they say today is not valid tomorrow. We close well, then we recover to be ready ».

Do Mancini’s summons surprise you?

“He does what he deems right, but I am satisfied with the youth sector which sends two players to the national team like Fagioli and Miretti”.

In addition to being Tuscan, what do you and Sarri have in common?

«Maurizio is an important coach and was the last to win the Scudetto. He is doing an excellent job, but we are opposites on a character level ».