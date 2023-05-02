Allegri away from Juve? Palladino or Zidane for the future

“The 11 trophies in 7 years, the two Champions League finals speak for him: Allegri is not in question“. The words of the Juve chief officer of the black and white club Francesco Calvo should put an end to the rumors about the future of the Tuscan coach. “The goals are second place and the Europa League final. Talking about Allegri’s confirmation would mean the obvious. He’s back for a four-year project, we’re not even half done,” added Calvo, confirming Allegri on the Juventus bench for next season as well.

Zidane ready to return to Turin

But what if Allegri doesn’t reach the objectives set by the new Juventus management? The rumors about a change at the helm of the Juventus team do not subside. AND there are two names circulating to replace the Tuscan coach. The first is that of a great former Juve player: Zinedine Zidane. According to the newspaper Sportthe former Real Madrid coach is stopped for almost two years and after having waited in vain for the French national team bench, he would now like a high-level club bench. There are three hypotheses for “Zizou” are three: two at home PSG and Olimpyque Marseille and one in Italy, Juve. Zidane would gladly return to Turinwhere he played for five years before moving to Real, despite the complicated situation of the Bianconeri off the pitch and the risk of sanctions by UEFA.

Palladino confirmed in Monza, but first contacts with Juve

The alternative is Raphael Palladino. Also in this case it is a former Juventus player, but above all the revelation of the current season. Palladino saved Monza well in advance and the Brianza players played good football. “I’m fine in Monza, I don’t want to talk about the future. There will be time to talk about this” said the red and white coach. And the CEO of Monza, Adriano Galliani “confirmed” him for next season as well. “We shook hands with Palladino, he’ll stay at Monza for another year – said Galliani -. We’ll meet next week and you’ll see that an agreement will be found to extend. We’ve never talked about money, but I reasonably trust that Palladino will stay in Monza”. But according to some rumors Palladino would have had the first informal contacts with Juve.