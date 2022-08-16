TORINO

After a year without titles and with many disappointments, Juventus is called to the season of redemption. “We are a team that has the duty to win again” Massimiliano Allegri’s announcement on the eve of his league debut today at the Stadium against Sassuolo. “I don’t know if we are stronger than last season, surely we need to recover a dozen points at Milan – the forecasts on the title race according to the Juventus coach – and there are several teams that can aim for the tricolor: there are the Rossoneri champions in charge and Inter which has strengthened a lot, I see both of them further ahead, and then there is Rome which intrigues me because Mourinho and the club have made targeted purchases. There are four, five or maybe six possible suitors, we are among them but we will have to work and be silent ». The arrivals of Pobga and Di Maria ignited the enthusiasm of the square, then held back by a pre-season that saw the team lose against Real Madrid, draw against Barcelona and suffer a bad blow against Atletico Madrid: “I heard – Allegri continues at the press conference – too many triumphalisms. The defeat against Atletico did us good because it forced us to raise our antennas and we will have to be careful against Sassuolo: last year they beat us, we will need a good match ». The new format of the championship, with the long winter break due to the World Cup in Qatar, forces the coach to change the schedule: “The other years we had to be among the top four in March, now we will have to be already in November and have already passed the first round of Champions: we have 15 league and six cup matches ahead of us, there will be many close matches ». The first stage is called Sassuolo, the absences are many and heavy: “Szczesny is on the road to recovery, Pogba we all know he has a meniscal problem, Chiesa will be in top condition in January, Arthur is unavailable because he has pain in his ankle and they are market rumors concerning him »says Allegri. And then there are also the suspended Kean and Rabiot: “But we should review the regulation – the coach’s request – because one thing is if you are expelled on the last day of the championship, another is if a warning is still valid after 38 games “. So in goal there will be Perin, Bremer will play in the center of the defense, it is possible that Locatelli’s mates in the median are Zakaria and McKennie, Di Maria will support Vlahovic in the advanced department. And, precisely speaking of the Serbian, «it takes patience to have him in 100% condition, he has just recovered from an injury – says the coach about the Juventus bomber – but now he is definitely better: he has all the possibilities to play a great season. And I’m sure he will do it. ” The transfer market will remain open until September 1st, Allegri does not change however: “The club takes care of these things – he concludes – and the important thing is not to be distracted by the rumors: I can only say that up to now excellent players have gone away and excellent players have arrived ». –