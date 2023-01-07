Home Sports Allegri: “Consolidated fourth place, we improved in the second half”
Sports

Allegri: “Consolidated fourth place, we improved in the second half”

by admin
Allegri: “Consolidated fourth place, we improved in the second half”

“Raising the bar? For me it means improving performance on a technical and defensive level – explains the Juve coach -, always taking one step at a time”

“We consolidated fourth place, and after a less than optimal first half we improved in the second half – commented Juve coach Max Allegri after the win against Udinese -. Raising the bar? For me it means improving performance at technical and defensive level, always taking one step at a time.

soon the complete article

January 7 – 20:27

© breaking latest news

See also  Mourinho on Roma-Lazio: "Little clarity, but it's an undeserved defeat"

You may also like

Nazaré, the last tragic wave of surfing pioneer...

Ibrahimovic: Sweden coach Andersson ready to call him...

Vialli, the tribute of Juve fans before the...

Sampdoria, Stankovic: “Vialli in the heart. We will...

English: “Nico too important, we want to repeat...

Serie A, Fiorentina-Sassuolo 2-1: Saponara and two penalties...

Manchester United beat Everton to advance to FA...

Rugby, Benetton’s masterpiece: Ulster defeated 31-29

Ten Chinese snooker players banned for violations or...

waste collector hit and killed by car

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy