Sports

The Juventus coach on the eve of the match against Fiorentina: “The market? Respected the goal of keeping young people in the squad “

Tomorrow at 3 pm the match against Fiorentina “an important challenge, because in Florence there are always games that are difficult to play. I also saw Salernitana yesterday, it will be difficult even the one after. We have to think game after game ”. Will Paredes play? “The formation I have yet to decide” says Massimiliano Allegri on the eve of the match against the Viola. “There will be some changes, because after 72 hours we have to play in Paris – he specified -. Bonucci is fine, he trained yesterday for the first time with the team, I will consider whether to let him play tomorrow or in Paris. Di Maria is not at 100%, but he is better and he can play: 45 ‘or 60’ we will see. Rabiot will be missing tomorrow due to a blow he took on Wednesday ”. In addition to Szczesny: “We don’t know the recovery times yet”.

The market

Allegri promotes the market: “The company has worked very well both in entry and in exit. The players we wanted and the young people remained, as in the objective of the club ”. And on Zakaria’s departure: “There was this possibility, he felt a bit closed and enthusiastically accepted Chelsea. I wish both him and Arthur a big good luck ”.

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 14:21)

