Allegri following in the footsteps of the “Rossonero” Zaccheroni

Juve’s victory last night, which came at the last minute against Verona thanks to a goal from Cambiaso, gave Allegri’s Bianconeri the record after more than three years. The 23 points gained in the first ten days of the championship mark a newfound competitiveness not so much in terms of the Champions League race (net of last year’s penalty, the Bianconeri have always qualified for the top European competition in recent years) but even for the scudetto. Certainly the Bianconeri are not the best equipped team in the race for the Italian title given that on paper the two Milanese teams and Napoli seem to have something more but the absence of European cups it is becoming an advantage around which Allegri is building a rock-solid team, not spectacular but terribly effective.

Juve in the footsteps of Zaccheroni’s Milan

Seeing the Livorno coach’s Juventus team this season, the third since his return to Continassa, one cannot help but think of the Milan title winner of the 98/99 season. The Rossoneri of the time, just like Juve today, were absolutely not the favorites both from a technical and media point of view. However, through the experience of the historic group and a handful of young people who were almost novices, the Devil won an unexpected 16th championship.

Even Juventus this year, who, just like Zaccheroni’s Milan, have no extra weekly commitments other than the Italian Cupcan count on a solid group dthe veterans (the various Rabiot, Szczesny, Rugani, Danilo and Milik) plus a roster of promising youngsters (from Gatti to Cambiaso, from Kean to the young Miretti in midfield). It is therefore not impossible to hypothesize the big coup. Allegri understood before the others that in Italy what matters is not taking them. Perhaps an old-fashioned vision which in Italy has usually always brought results.

By taking advantage of the quality of his best department, the attack, and counting on a defense that is once again as impenetrable as it was in his BBC days, Max can cradle important chances for the Italian title. Even Lady Luck seems to have placed her hand on the Bianconeri. In Bergamo against Atalanta there was a hard-fought 0-0 draw when probably the home team’s victory would have been the fairest result while last night the winning goal came when the curtain of the draw was now falling on the Stadium.

Danger not to be taken

The danger that Allegri’s gang should not run is that of getting excited now that things seem to be all going in the right direction. The technician’s mantra has always been the balance and it is precisely on this that the Bianconeri will have to continue to cultivate their fortunes. Without giving credit to the many idiots who consider Juve, together with Inter, the strongest team in Serie A. Calm and chalk therefore: the road to return to lifting a championship that has been missing for 3 and a half years is still very long.

Share this: Facebook

X

