The Juventus coach is satisfied: “We paid the right attention, Josè was good at keeping his team in the game”

“For us a good performance – commented the Juve coach Max Allegri after the 1-1 draw -, Roma are a team skilled at corner kicks, we knew it and we gave it the right attention, right up to their goal. “. Credit to the opponents: “Josè was good at keeping his team inside the game”.

Match analysis — “The championship is long, then we also risked capitulating. We were aggressive, we played well technically in the first half. In the second half we had some chances on the left but we didn’t take advantage of them. I’m happy with what the lads did. It was a good match but when you don’t close the match in the second you can capitulate on a match, and so it was. Roma are a great team and Josè was good at keeping Roma in the match. “

On the goal conceded: “I hoped it wouldn’t happen, they did well. Football is also like that, but what remains is the performance. Wednesday we have Spezia: a match not to be played but to be won”.

The changes — “The problem is that we had to make different choices. On the left we had one more man and we had to push from there. We had to cross from the left and less from the right. If you do this at first half then it is normal that you lack strength and changes become important. In certain moments it was necessary to lower the pace, which does not mean not playing but making the ball spin more “. On the changes: “We cannot think that 90 ′ a team dominates, now we are also at the beginning of the season. McKennie has adapted to the winger, Zakaria took a while to get going. Milik when he entered he tied up a bit the I played and helped us. We had to do a little bit better but I’m happy with the performance. “ See also From the qualifiers the last obstacle The favorite is Minsk

Miretti, what a personality — “Miretti played as a veteran, but let’s leave him alone. He knows how to unmark himself between the lines and has a first control always forward, it’s a wonderful thing. Cuadrado also did well. I said to create a square in midfield to have more passing situations. . We also managed to shoot often from outside the box. ” On the absent: “It is important to recover Chiesa, Pogba and Di Maria. This would already be important. I never speak of the absent, but it is a numerical question. Then they are very important to us. At this moment we do not have them, but the team is doing very well anyway. “

August 27, 2022 (change August 27, 2022 | 21:16)

