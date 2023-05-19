Allegri has failed, does it make sense to confirm it?

Seville-Juventus represented the De Profundis of Massimiliano Allegri, not so much for the result, but for how it matured. Juventus constantly played nine behind the ball line, trying to exploit the Spaniards’ mistake, without success. The tactical plan, if you can call it that, of an antiquated coach, was shattered in the face of the “betrayal” of his men. Di Maria, strongly desired last summer by the coach from Livorno, got everything wrong, showing once more, presumption and sufficiency, unacceptable at these levels. Cuadrado, another Allegri man, was the red and white’s extra player and risked causing a penalty at half-time with a crazy tackle, incredibly not sanctioned by the referee. At this point the management must question itself. Does it make sense to throw away another two years simply because you don’t want to pay Allegri to let him stay at home? What prospects can the team have if he will still lead it?

Cuadrado away from Juventus: 100%

Allegri has repeatedly asked for confirmation of Square, his praetorian. However, so far the leadership has always made a block. The bad game of the Colombian yesterday confirms the goodness of the choice. Cuadrado has now given everything and is no longer able to give his contribution. It is difficult, if not impossible, to change one’s mind on this point. The former Fiorentina player seems destined to end his experience in black and white after eight seasons.

Di Maria away from Juventus: 80%

The question Angel DiMaria remains open. The Argentinian was a disappointment. Few races in which he had an impact, many in which he disappointed. Then there is another issue that the owners didn’t like: his “personal” management of injuries. To this must be added the salary of 7.5 million that he receives. Does it really make sense to renew such an onerous contract for a player who has shown that he plays for himself and not for the team?

Allegri away from Juventus: 60%

Allegri can only cling to the contract to stay on Juventus because from the point of view of results and growth it has failed. The excuses for injuries are zero, like the excuses for having had to rely on young players. In the summer the club complied with all his requests and all the players wanted by him proved to be flops. Di Maria and Paredes are the key to the coach’s failure. Money thrown away on signings for players who don’t want to play. The renewal of Alex Sandro for 6 million a year should also be attributed to the coach, another player who has been finished for some time, but a loyal one to Max. Juventus is reflecting at this stage. Many of the choices will depend on the new DS, but it is clear that Allegri is now alone because even the players are starting to doubt him.

Church away from Juventus: 50%

Frederick Church it’s a case. The striker is unable to return to his level after the injury. He alternates discreet things with macroscopic mistakes, not least the lost ball that led to Suso’s goal. It is quite clear that he must be recovered psychologically before technically. The question is: what are Juventus’ plans for him? A year without Europe would lead the company to evaluate the sale. There is certainly no shortage of requests for him. In this case too, therefore, the situation needs to be clarified.

Vlahovic away from Juventus: 50%

The question Vlahovic it is similar to that of the Church. He too didn’t give what was expected, with the aggravating circumstance of not having suffered as serious an injury as his team-mate. Criticism about him is divided. There are those who say that most of the fault lies with Max who doesn’t know how to exploit him properly, those who say that it’s him who doesn’t have the right movements to play tip in a big club. The truth probably lies somewhere in between, but this situation only increases doubts about his future. Will Vlahovic stay or will he be sacrificed to cut costs?

David Luciani