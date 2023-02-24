Home Sports Allegri in the round of 16 of the Europa League
Allegri in the round of 16 of the Europa League

Angel Di Maria exaggerates and drags Juventus to the round of 16 of the Europa League, crashing Nantes with the third hat-trick of his career. The Argentine puts his entire repertoire into play, even without a trident, and relaunches Juventus a cut above the French after a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium. Allegri allows himself the luxury of Vlahovic initially on the bench, Fideo takes care of it. What a very strong start, with a brace after 19 minutes: Fagioli suggests for the pearl from outside the 1-0, shortly after that Di Maria protagonist with a serpentine in the area and a heel destined for the net: Pallois opposes from the ground with the arm, direct red and penalty converted by the Argentine for the 2-0. Downhill game in Nantes taken by surprise, the Stade de la Beaujoire is a bedlam that goes out as the minutes go by, while Juve dominates and risks practically nothing until the 90th minute.

Juve’s last European away hat-trick dated back to 2000 (Inzaghi), in the second half Juve didn’t turn off the light like they did in the first leg, Kostic nearly scored the trio with a sensational diagonal that hit the post, and Di’s trio arrived on time Maria to close the match, with a confused action in the Nantes area aimed at cunning. Nantes can’t even react, the gap on the pitch is too clear, especially when Allegri also throws Vlahovic, Cuadrado and Bonucci into the fray. Applause and emotion for Ganago’s return to the field, after the loss of his daughter, in the final the French only commit Szczesny with Mohamed, while Juve almost came close to poker with Cuadrado and Alex Sandro. Tomorrow the draw for the round of 16 with Arsenal at risk.

