The Juventus coach: “Agnelli is right, we must be ashamed. Now we need to get out of this moment together.”

After Andrea Agnelli, it’s up to Massimiliano Allegri to analyze one of the ugliest pages in recent Juventus history. “Agnelli is right when he says we must be ashamed. Especially for the first half, where we did nothing and they put us in difficulty from the beginning. There is only silence after this bad test. Now we will all go into retreat until the end of the season. derby. We play too much individually and I don’t like it, it’s not a technical matter. The question is to go back to playing as a team, it’s not right to perform like this. Resignation? I never thought about it, when a challenge becomes more difficult is even more beautiful, you have to get out of this moment with courage, desire and passion “.

