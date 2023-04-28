Allegri (Juventus), the crisis and the outbursts of the team: “We are in pieces” – breaking latest news

Of Maximilian Nerozzi

Massimiliano Allegri has lost control of his nerves and the confidence of his team. His future is not in question: the club is casting for the new management, from Giuntoli to Berta to Ribalta the names on the notebook

Losing control – of the team first, of the nerves immediately after – must be the worst thing for someone who has made balance a football (and life) philosophy. It’s happening to Massimiliano Allegrinot without human reasons, between a season crushed by injuries and syncopated from the first penalty and from the anxiety that another hour will arrive. As always, the results are the soundtrack that becomes the script, even if in these cases the cause mixes with the effect: a victory in the last five matches, up to the last knockout at San Siro, on the doorstep of the Coppa Italia, the big target, with the Europa League.

so that, after the match, the coach quarreled with his opponents, in the tunnel: first the sporting fatwa launched to the Nerazzurri managers – You’re one of the m…, you’ll finish sixth anyway – then the explosion in the locker room: We must not send them to the Champions League. Only then, the technician has to deal with a group that risks crumbling, in the muscles as well as in the soul: Physically, we’re broken, a player confided the other night. Allegri knows this, and for this reason he tries to dose his energies: But by always changing formations, we struggle to have a game. Here, the desire to play – if not an idea of ​​​​the game – from the beginning and not only when Juve forced you, who are looking for different players and invoke tribes of fans. See also Brisk walk: how to dress? - SportOutdoor24

More in front of the scabrous performance against Inter, which brings to mind Bruno Pesaola’s joke: I put them well on the pitch, only then they moved. After all, he pointed it out as well Leonardo Bonucci: Many times we have played long ball and with a reference like Chiesa it’s more difficult. Complicated to argue it was a criticism of number 7 (another not really happy), abandoned in enemy territory without the comfort of the sideline: his blanket from Linus. Then, as usual, when the results mumble, the players do too: from Di Maria, who would like to play them all, to the good Milik, who deserved the line-up the other night.

Europe, more than the championship, looms over the fate, even if Allegri is not in question. It remains the landmark of the sports ground, John Elkann said, already in the midst of the storm. It does not appear that the majority shareholder has changed his mind. So he will be the one to chart the course, together with Francesco Calvo, diverted to the top of the football area for trust and black and white background, despite having DNA and (great) experience as a marketing man. The mission to identify the sports director for reconstruction, given the disqualification of Federico Cherubini: The casting has already started, with Cristiano Giuntoli at the topthe man who built the Napoli of the miracle and who, in Carpi, made it an even bigger one, taking the microscopic club from Serie D to A. We also look abroad: Andrea Berta, from Atleticoe Javier Ribalta, former Juventus player, at Marseille. See also Goal battle AC Milan 3-3 tie Roma 22 games unbeaten, 61-year record Ibrahimovic scored twice – yqqlm

In these days Juve has sent its Premium club subscribers, seats up to 7,000 euros per seasonthe proposal for the renewal: 85% to be paid by 19 May, the remaining 15% in the event of European cups and a 30% refund in the event of relegation to Serie B. An unthinkable event, now, but which makes it clear the difficulties of a Dantesque season.