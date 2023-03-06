news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 05 – “Kean made a mistake, he apologized because he put the team in difficulty”. Massimiliano Allegri does not give extenuating circumstances to the Juventus player who entered the Roma-Juve final to replace Cuadrado and was sent off for a reaction foul after a few seconds. “He was wrong, period – underlined the coach to Dazn’s microphones – we must not fall into frustration. It was a game that allowed us to bring Atalanta closer, when you lose a game like this it seems that the world collapses on you and instead you have to be strong and start again, the guys are doing something extraordinary.



There has never been a situation like the one suffered by Juve this year, we have important objectives and one match cannot bring down what we are doing. We scored 50 points, let’s remain calm”. (ANSA).

