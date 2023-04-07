TORINO — No distractions, even when talking about serious and burning issues: la Juventus he must think only of the field without being distracted by what happens outside. The line traces it directly Massimiliano Allegri which, on the eve of Roma’s away game against Lazio“a direct clash for second place”, warns his team: “They are doing an excellent championship, Sarri he went back to the beginning, when he was famous for his great defences”. These are the numbers to confirm this given that, as highlighted by Allegri, the biancocelesti “have the best defence, 19 goals conceded, 6 clean sheets”: in a nutshell, it will be “delicate and difficult”. Many intentions that Allegri will only be able to see on TV: in fact, the coach will not take part in the away match in the capital due to a flu syndrome.

Of course, after doing a good luck to Silvio Berlusconihis former president at Milan, Allegri addressed the issue Juventus-Inter and its tail of controversy e racial slurs: “They are bad things to see, both what happened on the pitch among the players and among those who arrived later.” The reference is evidently to the executives who attended, first of all Sleeping, sanctioned with a 20 thousand euro fine: “Coaches and managers must be an excellent example, but I understand that there are levels and I understand certain situations. The most important thing and of which I am proud is that in 24 hours they caught whoever did racist insults. Juve fights discrimination and racist gestures, whether they are white or black: we are all the same”. Finally, a few words on the disqualification of Quadrado: “I only know that he received a three-match ban and therefore the Italian Cup it’s over for him.”

Juventus, the probable formation

Returning to the field, Allegri should call up Pogba, who has been missing since March 5, the day of the match against Roma in which he played 13′. Difficult to think of seeing him on the pitch even if the call-up would be the first step towards a future use of him, perhaps already against him Sporting on April 13 at Europa League. There will be some changes in defense, with the revival of Gatti in the line of three together with Danilo and to the reentrant Alex Sandro. Also possible to use Church from the first minute, even if the last training session will clarify everything: “He’s better, he entered well the other day. Tomorrow I’ll have to decide whether to let him play from the start, we have many games. On Thursday we have another one, there will be some I change in defense because there is someone who has played a lot”.

Allegri: “I hope for a spectacular match against Sarri”

On the other side there will be Sarri, who replaced him on the black and white bench, not being confirmed after the Scudetto victory: “It happened to me too – the coach smiled recalling the exemption after winning the fifth consecutive Scudetto -. At the moment it was right to split up, otherwise maybe we wouldn’t have found each other again later. Life is a matter of combinations. You have to be fatalistic. The match against Sarri? I wouldn’t want an Aglianese-Sangiovannese match to come, without goals. It will be difficult and balanced, there are no ten games and the points are heavier”.