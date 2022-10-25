Home Sports Allegri speaks after Benfica-Juve –
Sports

by admin
“We were light on the goals conceded – said the Juventus coach after the elimination from the Champions League -. Now we recover energy in view of Lecce and then of PSG by aiming for the Europa League”

“We have given away 3 goals. Now we have to start again from the last 20 ‘, now we are leading the championship – said the Juventus coach after the elimination from the Champions League -. We were light on the goals conceded. Now we recover energy in view of Lecce and then of PSG aiming at the Europa League “.

Match analysis

“We are sorry for the result, we are out of the Champions League and now we have to react. Already in the first half we had good opportunities. We had to keep the match balanced and then try to win it. On the right we were put in many times, we gave away the third goal on a restart. It is useless to say what needed to be done better, we came out of the Champions League, now we have to think about the championship and then try to make the result against PSG to go to the Europa League “.

Consolation of young people

“The guys have quality, Miretti is now a starter, Soulè and Illing have entered well, they brought technique, lightheartedness and mental energy. I’m happy with them. We could use some opportunities in a different way. Now we need to stay focused on the championship, continue to play. work to remain attached to the former “.

