TORINO

A victory, a draw and a defeat: Juventus’ tour in the USA ends in chiaroscuro with three friendlies. The measured success against the modest Deportivo Guadalajara was followed by the 2-2 against Barcelona and the two goals conceded against Real Madrid, in which Vlahovic’s debut did not make a difference, a sign that to compete with the big d ‘ Europe is still missing something from Massimiliano Allegri’s team. “We close ten days of good work in the States – is the final balance of the coach – and I am satisfied: we can still grow a lot, there are several players who have to return”.

The confrontation with the Blancos of the former Ancelotti highlighted more than one difficulty, with the team that became dangerous only thanks to a free-kick from Bonucci, which ended up on the crossbar at the opening of the challenge in Pasadena. And the infirmary continues to fill instead of empty: Szczesny must be evaluated for a muscle problem in his adductor, McKennie’s shoulder worries the Juventus medical staff. Two more tiles for the technician, who has already had to make up for Pogba’s bad stop. The definitive medical consultation should take place today in Lyon, where the Frenchman could be examined and receive clearer answers on how to proceed to solve the problem that emerged in his lateral meniscus. This is why the incoming transfer market can offer other surprises around Continassa, with Football Director Cherubini looking for grafts. And the priority is represented by the midfield, where another reinforcement was already being sought before Pogba’s injury. The favorite profile is always that of Paris Saint Germain’s Paredes and in the last few hours Pjanic’s return from Barcelona has been persistently circulating. Even in attack one piece is still missing, the track leading to the «Morata-ter» remains open, while the suggestion Mertens has appeared. –