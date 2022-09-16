Massimiliano Allegri on Wednesday concluded the evening at the J Hotel, with the usual post-game dinner in the private room, seeking comfort between family and close friends. He has long since abandoned social networks and probably does not know that the hashtag #Allegriout has become a trend topic on the web after the bad night at the Stadium, but he has heard the whistles and also the (unrepeatable) choirs tuned by the curve and dedicated only to him. The fans, now also many of those who had welcomed his return to Juventus as a blessing, have ditched him and consider him the main culprit for the stammering Juventus start, especially in the Champions League.