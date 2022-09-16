Home Sports Allegri was left alone: ​​what is behind the Juventus crisis
Sports

Allegri was left alone: ​​what is behind the Juventus crisis

by admin
Allegri was left alone: ​​what is behind the Juventus crisis

The exchange between Di Maria and Milik, the words of Arrivabene, the game that was lost: the uncomfortable situation of the Juventus coach, challenged and disheartened like never before

Massimiliano Allegri on Wednesday concluded the evening at the J Hotel, with the usual post-game dinner in the private room, seeking comfort between family and close friends. He has long since abandoned social networks and probably does not know that the hashtag #Allegriout has become a trend topic on the web after the bad night at the Stadium, but he has heard the whistles and also the (unrepeatable) choirs tuned by the curve and dedicated only to him. The fans, now also many of those who had welcomed his return to Juventus as a blessing, have ditched him and consider him the main culprit for the stammering Juventus start, especially in the Champions League.

See also  Juventus preview: Dybala is absent, who carries the offensive banner of Surrey to revenge the old owner_Lazio

You may also like

Fed Cup, Gabi Sabatini: “It’s my derby. Italy...

2022 Wrestling World Championships Chinese team won the...

41-year-old tennis legend Roger Federer officially announces his...

Europa League, the results: Ronaldo scores and United...

Lazio, Sarri after Midtjylland: “Without humility”

Roger Federer retires: the reasons for greatness. By...

Guarin returns after arrest: “I want to show...

Roma-Helsinki 3-0: goals at Dybala, Pellegrini, Belotti

Conference, Basaksehir-Fiorentina 3-0: purple collapse in Istanbul

Local striker Zhang Yuning refreshes his personal scoring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy