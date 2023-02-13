Juve: between boos, Europe points and sales

The Juventus wins against the Fiorentina and sits close to seventh place. The hopes of the black and white troop to look out the window of European Cups it hasn’t quite gone down, UEFA permitting. Max Allegri therefore resumes the run-up toEuropaand it does so with the awareness that the group is the most important thing, but everything depends on every single player and on the commitment on the pitch.

That’s why the coach from Livorno rails against that part of the fans who boo the team, attributing to Kean e DeSciglio who knows what faults. Between important points, controversy and the wait for another possible sentence, the Old lady gets ready to say hello Pogba who hasn’t seen the field for a long, too long time. Square should add itself to the greeting list, while Danilo remains on the axis of equilibrium.

Milan: between Spurs and Leao

Il Milan preparing to host the Tottenham it’s a team trying to restart. The goring of Giroud keeps the brigade afloat Stefano Pioli who will try to surprise AAntonio Conte removing reference points from Spurs. The Champions League looms, just like summer where Lion could reveal the future regarding the possible stay at Milanoquestioned in the last complicated months.

The Portuguese seems to have lost his edge and lost awareness, thoughts about the future are cumbersome. For the moment, the Rossoneri remain vigilant about the championship and the Cup, trying to make a virtue of necessity and go as far as possible. And it is precisely in these moments that high school numbers would serve as bread Charles De Ketelaerewhich had made everyone dream a little, but failed to make the audience fall in love with the ever-needs of the Meazza. The season is complex for the Belgian talent, will Milan give him a second chance?

Inter: Kessiè likes the Nerazzurri

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi try to pocket other valuable points for qualification in Champions League. The management’s thoughts are instead aimed at the market with the squad that should undergo significant changes in the summer. Among the posts we are looking for someone who can go and replace Samir Handanovičin defense it is imperative to go on the hunt for the man who will take the place of Milan Skriniar and, if in disinformation attack works on the assignment of Correaimportant movements are expected on the median.

Frank Kessiè he would have given his approval to return to Milano, Nerazzurri side. Now it’s up to the Milanese club to work side by side with the player’s entourage to snatch him from the Barcelona and convince the Catalans to let the former Rossoneri leave for reasonable sums.