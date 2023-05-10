Allen Iverson debuts in Star Wars Quzhou station_Zhejiang Online

Allen Iverson Appears in Quzhou Station of Star Wars

Source: Tribune





Reporter Mao Jiaqi

On May 6th, the Streetball League (Star Wars) Quzhou Station kicked off at the Quzhou Sports Center, showing the street basketball culture to the citizens of Quzhou. CBA Slam Dunk Champion Yi Jinhong, “Slam Dunk King” Chen Dengxing, “Foshan Jeremy Lin” Zhong Xianchao, “National No. 1 High School Student” Cheng Xinkai, CUBA League All-Star player Cao Fang and other outstanding domestic basketball players gathered in Quzhou. Through 3V3, heads-up, dunks, three-pointers and other game forms to determine the final champion.

On that day, it rained lightly in Quzhou, but the rainy weather did not stop fans from going to the scene. In addition to many domestic basketball masters, the famous former American professional basketball player Allen Iverson also made a surprise appearance. It is reported that Iverson served as a guest judge of this dunk contest.

With the slam dunk competition held, when the domestic players showed off the difficult dunks, the atmosphere reached its climax. Even Iverson himself couldn’t help pulling out his phone, ready to take a wonderful dunk. Lu Hanbin has been a fan of Iverson for many years. When he learned that Iverson would participate in this event, he rushed from Changzhou, Jiangsu to Quzhou, Zhejiang. “I’m so excited, I finally realized my dream this time.” As a guest of this event, Chinese dunk king Chen Dengxing felt the popularity of the game, “The basketball atmosphere in Quzhou has always been very good. Everyone loves Iverson and street basketball. Love it very much.”

It is reported that this is the first time in the past four years that an NBA star has visited China.