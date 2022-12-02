“I am truly sorry I did not participate in Dream Time for the two years of Luce!: in addition to the value of the event, the fact that it ‘lit up’ the Salone dei Cinquecento in Palazzo Vecchio is an added value for us Tuscans. But the next edition, I will not miss“. Words from Drusilla Foer, Florentine actress who has already encouraged the work of our channel in the past, dedicated to gender issues, inclusion, overcoming all forms of discrimination: “Congratulations on this container of light, information, freedom and civilization”.

After the glories of Sanremo, the success of his show Very elegant and the prestigious Filming Italy Best Movie Award. Madame Drusilla Foer (aka Gianluca Gori) is back on TV.

“I love popping into people’s houses while they’re having dinner.” The Tuscan noblewoman Drusilla announces with unmistakable irony the return of her very personal version of the historic program the Almanac of the Day After. “It will be broadcast on RaiDue from Monday to Friday at 19.50, just before Tg2”.

Is Madame Foer happy about it?

“Very much, on December 12 we leave at this time which I find particularly affectionate, a nice moment of the day, during which we try to ease the tension of what happened in the hours dedicated to daily activity, we meet with the family waiting to have dinner all together but still not crushed by the weight of the incoming news“.

Not exactly very cheerful these days, don’t you think?

“Actually, I would say annoyingly alarming. For this reason I hope that the program manages to be light with intelligence, a sort of buffer made up of many topics, from village festivals to the re-reading of characters and events from history, in a slightly revisited guise compared to the first experience made last June: new columns, interviews with famous personalities and video contributions between the educational and the surreal“.

There will be reflections fromelderly soubrettehow do you usually define yourself?

“Naturally there will be, with the irony that remains a fundamental ingredient of the Almanac, together with the music played on the piano in the studio by Maestro Loris Di Leo and many guests“.

By the way, is there one that particularly intrigued you?

“Yes, and not the beau of the moment, as some might think. But Dora Moroni“.

Maybe the older ones don’t remember it…

“Very popular singer and valet in the 70s, her life and career were suddenly turned upside down by a devastating car accident from which she slowly and laboriously recovered, but which left her with not indifferent physical and psychological aftermath: initially he didn’t want to be broadcast (we recorded the episode), then he accepted. She was very moved, sincere: we held her hand for the entire duration of the interview, like little girls. We sang and the phone call came from Christian, her great childhood love. In short, a very emotional moment, from tears. Let’s not forget that I’m a big whiner.”

Will Topo Gigio still be there?

“There will be a little less, in the world he has millions of followers and he will be busy. There will be a new column in which young people talk about the tools of our politics in short videos: what Parliament is, what the big giants who manage us are. Then there will be the cultural moment linked to literature. We will talk about futurism and Marinetti for example also with the art pills of our art influencer“.

The Saints cannot be missing.

“I like them. We have always celebrated those who have brought something to humanity, but we also want to remember those who have done something against humanity, such as those who wrote the racial laws“.

What is the approach Drusilla uses with her guests?

“The only tool I have, humanity. The strangest thing is that sometimes I meet characters who are considered the “top of the top” and they don’t move me at all, while others who are less famous or almost forgotten leave an indelible mark”.

Another example, ma’am?

“Minnie Minoprio, a beautiful woman, an Anglo-Italian jazz singer with a background as a showgirl and actress among the most desired by the male audience, who literally changed her life, without holding hatred or grudges. She came to the studio last June, always beautiful, and she said she had a flower stall, was happily married and had been dealing in antiques for 30 years. A calm and satisfied woman, rewarded by the courage of having chosen”.

And is she satisfied?

“I must say that I am happy as a teenager for a great gift that life has given me, a dream that I never thought I would see come true”.

If you can tell, what is it?

“The fact of having recorded an album: it will be released next autumn thanks to Franco Godi, but it’s not just the fact of having recorded it, of having chosen the songs I love the most. It is precisely having the object itself, being able to hold it in my hands that, I repeat, I consider it a gift of life“.

In a few days it will still be in the theater in Lugano with Very elegant, but will we also see her again on the Ariston stage? Last year his co-management received important awards.

“Precisely, San Remo it was a great success, I couldn’t ask for more. But it’s not easy to reply. Amadeus has given me the opportunity to participate, maybe I’ll drop by to give him a kiss. But let’s not get too far ahead… at a certain age I can think of one thing at a time“.

On TV it seems a bit grumpy…

“I complain about everything, but I was given the enormous freedom to express my unconventional character, a sign of great civility“.

But also a character of enormous elegance and irony, a symbol of inclusion.

“Elegance is a factor that I don’t take into consideration for my appearance, I look good, I’m tall, I have white hair. For me, elegance is the effect and not the cause of thought. I’d rather talk politely, that one Ruby who knocks and asks ‘disturb’?’. It seems to me an act due to a nation that is emerging from such a painful period and has a war on its doorstep. We try to be kind. So for me the limit on irony is theoffensiveness an end in itself. I don’t feel like mocking. For example, seeing an aged photo of me, I would never say ‘I look like Montalcini’, because she is a beautiful lady and she has done so much, I don’t want to mock her for a joke. I stop where the joke is useless and offensive, because the obvious is a cunning shortcut“.

Better an educated TV?

“Every day we see programs that deal with difficult topics in sharp language, where everyone puts their hats on each other’s pain. The same does the policy on the difficulties of a country to demonstrate how good one is and not to solve the problem“.

As a woman, has Drusilla ever suffered discrimination?

“As an artist, as a human subject who produces entertainment, I have sometimes suffered distrust in the theatre. But San Remo made me clear as a character to everyone. I do my job very seriously and I think a lot about my performances. After all, I’m a complex character and today’s Italy can be thought of as tending towards a regression“.

What do you think of the current political framework?

“If Satan were to lead our country, I would invite everyone to take to the streets, but I don’t think that Mrs. Meloni, perhaps the first Italian politician who has great charisma, is Satan, so let’s see her work and judge that. Then there’s distraction on social issues and I don’t like that. We are one of the countries in Europe furthest behind in terms of LGBTQ+ rights and I hope that our gentlemen there in their rooms are concerned with ecology, which is an emergency, and human rights“.

Which and how much music does Drusilla see in her future?

“A lot, singing is the thing that satisfies me the most, but I won’t do just that: I have two film participations that I care very much about, then next summer I go back to the theater and in the autumn of 2023 the album arrives which will be followed by a small musical tour , finally still in the theater with Enemy Venus… and here we are already at 2025…“.

drusilla he also trusts that, at the moment, he would like to give his concrete contribution to those who work in non-profit organizations: “Those who expose themselves for something that needs to be talked about, now, I confess, I’d like to take care of this, I’m working on it. Not only are the precious donations needed, I want to go with my hands in the places. The reason? I want to get out of me“.