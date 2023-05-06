Home » Almost a quarter ton in action. The giants are fighting for the title, the Czechs are hungry for reparation
Almost a quarter ton in action. The giants are fighting for the title, the Czechs are hungry for reparation

This year for the first time, seventh time overall. The home fighting organization I Am Fighter will treat viewers to a fight menu this Saturday. In addition, for the first time ever, there will be a fight for the belt. Ukrainian fighter Yevgeny Orlov, who trains in the Czech Republic, and Turkish giant Bugrahan Karakas will compete for the most valuable thing in the heavy-duty rodeo. We must not forget Frederic Komuenha, who recently wrestled in the prestigious KSW. Fast hands will also be in charge in the duel between the experienced David Hošek, the talented David Zoula and the bearded heavyweight David Závoda. There will also be a children’s fight.

