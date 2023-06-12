Considered one of the most beautiful panoramic views of the Alps, the Grossglockner High Alpine Road is a road engineering masterpiece that offers intense emotions as well as one of the highest views in Austria.

Along the Grossglockner High Alpine Road on Austria’s highest mountain (also by bike)

48 kilometers for 36 hairpin bends: these are the numbers of the Grossglockner Alpine Road, a itinerary inaugurated in 1935 that crosses the Alpine chain of the Alti Tauriincluding the Grossglockner, which with its 3,798m is the highest mountain in all of Austria, and the Hohe Tauern National Park, one of the largest nature reserves in Central Europe.

Towards the Grossglockner glacier, in the wilderness

To walk the road means immerse yourself in the wildest nature, stop for a moment to admire the majesty and power of the mountains that rise up to almost touch the sky. Tourists, kilometer after kilometre, will be able to marvel at meadows in bloom, turquoise lakes reflecting snow-capped peaks, and majestic waterfallswhile the luckiest ones will be able to spot animals typical of the high mountains such as marmots, roe deer, chamois and golden eagles as well as another 10,000 animal species that live within the Park and a great variety of rare flowers and plants.

Furthermore, along the entire itinerary, travelers will find 12 stops with museum exhibits, thematic educational itineraries and lookout points that offer postcard views of the surrounding landscape.

The Grossglockner High Alpine Road, also by bike from May to November

The itinerary is accessible from the beginning of May to the beginning of November by car, motorcycle and bicycle while trekking lovers can decide to walk the road on foot. In 2022 the Alpine Road was included in the new Glockner E Genusstour, i.e. the first circuit in Austria designed specifically for electric cars.

The itinerary develops for 230km along some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country, including the Salzburgerland, the Osstyrol and Carinthia; moreover, the presence of numerous recharging stations guarantees a serene journey that winks at the environment.

The Postalmstrasse, one of the most beautiful panoramic roads in Salzburgerland

The Postalmstrasse is a shorter itinerary of about 28.5km. It is considered one of the most beautiful panorama roads in the Salzburgerland and connects the towns of Abtenau in the Lammertal valley and Strobl in the Salzkammergut. Along the road, tourists will be able to admire some of the natural beauties of this place such as the meraviglioso lake Wolfgangsee, the Dachstein massif and the Bischofsmütze mountain. Furthermore, along the entire itinerary there are refuges which become an excellent pretext for taking a relaxing break and immersing yourself in the gastronomic tradition of the place while tasting some typical delicacies. Even the Postalmstrasse can be traveled by car, motorbike, bicycle and on foot.

READ ALSO: Holiday in Carinthia in a camper with children: what to do and see

Advertising