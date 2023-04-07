Managers, lawyers, businessmen, but also former stars like Zbigniew Boniek, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge or Levan Kobiashvili. All of them are now new colleagues for Petr Fousko. The chairman of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) succeeded in his first candidacy for the UEFA executive committee and received 40 out of 55 possible votes at the congress in Lisbon. “I am proud that I have also been supported by all five of the strongest unions, English, German, French, Italian and Spanish. I think the mandate is strong,” he revels after returning home.

