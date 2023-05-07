Alonso after qualifying for the 2023 GP Miami: ‘Victory? Only with withdrawal of the Red Bulls’

It’s still the domain of Red Bull, but this time it’s Perez who prints the pole in Miami. Front row completed by Alonso, with Sainz starting 3rd. Fourth a surprising Magnussen on Haas. Seventh Leclerc, only 9th Verstappen (mocked by his mistake and the red flag for Leclerc in the final), 13th Hamilton. Sunday at 21.30 the GP live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW GP MIAMI, HIGHLIGHTS QUALIFYING