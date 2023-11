It wasn’t even a single horse length at the finish line, and if the checkered flag had been waved a few meters further, Sergio Pérez would certainly have stepped onto the podium instead of Fernando Alonso. Their thrilling battle, which culminated in the very end, gave an otherwise rather boring Grand Prix of Sao Paulo a very special point, as Alonso defended the podium by just 53 thousandths of a second.

Share this: Facebook

X