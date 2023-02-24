Home Sports Alonso: “I’m excited about the first race”
Sports

Alonso: “I’m excited about the first race”

by admin
Alonso: “I’m excited about the first race”

02/24/2023 at 20:34

CET


The Spanish pilot has transmitted good feelings in the first two days of preseason

The new signing of Aston Martin was “very eager” to drive again this Saturday

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was “excited” after the first two days of preseason in Bahrain, where next week the Formula 1 World Championship.

It was a good day for us with a lot of laps completed, just what you need in a new car. We had a full program and we tried many different things“, he indicated, in statements to his team, about the second day of work at the Sakhir circuit, which he did 130 laps.

The Asturian debuts this season with Aston Martin and this Saturday will complete the afternoon sessionsince in the morning it will be for Felipe Drugovich in the absence of Lance Stroll.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season. DAZN, Welcome to the best part.

“After a long winter, it’s good to get strong mileage early on and there’s no better training than driving a formula 1 car. Now I feel fitter and more toned for next week, which It will be my first race with Aston Martin. i’m excited about it“, he confessed.

The two-time world champion showed himself looking forward to driving again this Saturday afternoon to follow “collecting as much data as possible“.

See also  Embiid 41+20 Halliburton 19 points, Harden 14 assists, 76ers send Pacers 9-game losing streak – yqqlm

You may also like

Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16 of...

Euroleague Round 25 | Virtus Bologna-Baskonia 16-19 after...

2023 MLB World Series odds: Futures lines for...

The probable formations of Empoli Naples

he had been hospitalized for a week

Qualified for the final of the Doha Open,...

Fiorentina Braga, Var denies Goal Line Technology: UEFA...

Wendie Renard: France captain will not play at...

Qatar Open: Andy Murray saves five match points...

An aperitif with Sarah Abitbol: “I was faded,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy