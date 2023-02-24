The Spanish pilot has transmitted good feelings in the first two days of preseason

The new signing of Aston Martin was “very eager” to drive again this Saturday

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) was “excited” after the first two days of preseason in Bahrain, where next week the Formula 1 World Championship.

“It was a good day for us with a lot of laps completed, just what you need in a new car. We had a full program and we tried many different things“, he indicated, in statements to his team, about the second day of work at the Sakhir circuit, which he did 130 laps.

The Asturian debuts this season with Aston Martin and this Saturday will complete the afternoon sessionsince in the morning it will be for Felipe Drugovich in the absence of Lance Stroll.

“After a long winter, it’s good to get strong mileage early on and there’s no better training than driving a formula 1 car. Now I feel fitter and more toned for next week, which It will be my first race with Aston Martin. i’m excited about it“, he confessed.

The two-time world champion showed himself looking forward to driving again this Saturday afternoon to follow “collecting as much data as possible“.