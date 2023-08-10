ALPAGO SKY SUPER 3 | Sportdimontagna.com

In fact, registrations for the sky race and the mini sky race of the alpagoto event are possible until 11.59 pm on Tuesday 8 August. The weather forecast for the day of the race is optimal and therefore the original route is confirmed: from Piazza Roma in Lamosano we will climb up to 2,212 meters above sea level on Monte Venal and then return to the valley and to the final landing place of Piazzetta Belvedere in Chies. On the 21.3 kilometers (1,980 meters of positive difference in altitude) of the track, three of the winners of the past editions will compete: the “landlord” Gianpietro Barattin (his successes in 2016 and 2017), the Bellunese from Alano di Piave Eddj Nani (hurray in 2019), the Veronese Francesco Lorenzi (first in 2021). To challenge them, among others, there will be Sergio Bonaldi from Bergamo, a past as an excellent cross-country skier (in the 2012-2013 season he won the Fis Marathon Cup, the long-distance cross-country skiing World Cup) and a present great protagonist in the Italian panorama of sky races. Among the women, the multiple winner Cecilia De Filippo (winner of Alpago Sky Super 3 in 2015, 2017 and 2021) confirmed her presence. The start of the race will be given at 8.30. The awards ceremony (in the square in Lamosano) is scheduled for 3 pm.

As for Mini Sky 3, the start is scheduled for 5pm. The start and finish are set in Piazza Roma in Lamosano. It is a technically difficult “mini”: the kilometers of development are 12 and the difference in height equals 780 meters. Awards at 8pm.

Registration is possible on the website for both Sky 3 and Mini Sky 3 www.dolomitiski-alp.com.

The Alpago Sky Super 3 program also includes the “Walk for everyone” which offers a 5-kilometre route (270 meters in altitude). Departures (free) can take place between 17.15 and 17.30. Registrations in this case are collected on the spot, starting at 3pm.

