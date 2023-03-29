Home Sports ALPE DI SIUSI HALF MARATHON
ALPE DI SIUSI HALF MARATHON

by admin
That the Alpe di Siusi Half Marathon is so popular with local and non-local runners is not a big surprise. In fact, on Sunday 2 July, after the start at 9 am, the participants will run in one of the most beautiful areas of South Tyrol, surrounded by mountain meadows in bloom and by the imposing backdrop of the Dolomites. Along the way, their gazes will constantly meet majestic mountains such as the Sciliar, the Sassopiatto and the Sassolungo and other legendary peaks. In the 21.1 kilometers of route they will face a total difference in height of 601 meters: it will not be a trivial matter, but it will also be tackled by athletes who normally run on the flat. And you will hardly ever ride on asphalt, but mostly on forest roads and paths in the woods and meadows: surfaces that are better for the joints.

Nice prizes will also await the fastest athletes. The top three winners will be able to look forward to a voucher each for a weekend for two in some of the most beautiful hotels in the Dolomite region Alpe di Siusi. The winners of each category will also be awarded (with rich gift baskets of local products), the participant and the oldest participant (with wellness weekends) and all the runners present at all ten editions of the classic of running (with vouchers for buying running shoes). In addition, the winners of the combined classification will be awarded, given by the sum of the times of the Alpe di Siusi Half Marathon and the Moonlight Classic Alpe di Siusi.

No wonder that almost 300 of the 700 bibs available have already been assigned. The registered athletes also include runners from Australia and the United States.

For more info:

